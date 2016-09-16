Letter to the Editor: 2016-09-16

My name is Clint Boone. I am a physical therapist and a member of Bradley University’s Class of 2013. I am also one of 564,000 citizens of Illinois who signed a petition for the Independent Map Amendment. Many people in this state – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – are frustrated by unfairly drawn congressional districts. The current system virtually allows politicians to choose their own voters. If you take a quick minute to see a Google Image of the current congressional district boundaries – especially the districts near Chicago – you will see my point. Only 14% of Illinois residents think our state is on the right track. Yet, in the 2014 general election, there was no challenger in 60% of legislative races and only one incumbent lost re-election. The court holds the power to restore the democratic rights of the residents of this great state, but unfortunately, the court has recently determined – by a 4-3 vote – that citizens drawing their own congressional districts is “unconstitutional” and best left in the hands of the politicians themselves. There is currently another petition to have the court reconsider and rehear this case so it will appear on the November ballot. For more information on the Independent Map Amendment, please go to www.mapamendment.org.

Clint Boone (’13)

cboone@mail.bradley.edu