ACBU Announces Nick Jonas As Fall Concert Headliner

The Activities Council of Bradley University (ACBU) announced on Aug. 1 that pop singer Nick Jonas will headline the fall concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 28 in Renaissance Coliseum.

Jonas, a multi-platinum and Grammy-nominated artist, was formerly a member of the band The Jonas Brothers before the group’s split in 2013. The singer released his solo album, “Nick Jonas,” in November 2014 which includes hits such as “Jealous,” “Levels” and “Chains.” Jonas’s third solo album, “Last Year Was Complicated,” debuted in June 2016 and included platinum-hit “Close.”

Jonas is also known for his acting endeavors. The singer made appearances in various TV projects, including the Disney Channel original movies “Camp Rock” and its sequel “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.” Recently, Jonas has made his way onto the big screen with roles in the films such as 2016’s “Goat” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which is scheduled to arrive in theaters later this year and also stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

Students tickets will go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7, at the Renaissance Coliseum ticket office or online at ticketmaster.com. They’re available for $20 to faculty, staff and alumni beginning Aug. 7 through Sept. 6. Beginning Sept. 7, the cost of tickets will increase to $20 for students and $35 for the general public. On Sept. 28, all remaining tickets can be purchased for $35. The pit section in the Renaissance Coliseum will only be accessible to current Bradley students.

Further information on the concert can be found at www.acbu.org.