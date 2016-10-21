Brief: Academic Exploration Program provides job-shadowing opportunity

The Academic Exploration Program will have an informational meeting from 11 a.m. to noon today in Michel Student Center room 202 for students interested in learning about “Footsteps,” a program providing job-shadowing opportunities.

“Footsteps” allows Bradley students to shadow a professional in an industry of their choice in order to gain first-hand experience in a professional career.

The program is designed primarily for students in the Academic Exploration Program, or those undecided in their major, but all are welcome to join. For more information, contact Director of AEP Gregory Haines at ghaines@bradley.edu.