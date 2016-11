Former Bradley students will return to the Hilltop at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 to discuss their post-graduation experiences.

“A Look Into The First Year Out: Alumni Tell All” will feature Q-and-A sessions about topics such as starting a business, moving to a new city and graduate school preparation.

The event is in Westlake Hall room 116 and features light snacks. Contact the Smith Career Center with questions about the event at careers@bradley.edu.