Brief: Apply to be on the Activities Council of Bradley University

The Activities Council of Bradley University, the main programming board at Bradley, is hiring student coordinators to help plan events.

Student coordinators are hired for the following categories: cinema, comedy, critical issues, featured entertainment, homecoming, marketing, live music and special events. Coordinators help bring social and educational programs to campus.

To apply, visit goo.gl/forms/SLfmKimgLNAE4Ael2. Students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA to be a coordinator, and the deadline is noon Nov. 9.

Questions can be emailed to the organization at askacbu@gmail.com.

