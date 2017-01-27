Brief: Attorneys provide insight, industry experience

Attorneys Athena Herman from law practice Benassi & Benassi and Lauren Dixon from State Farm and law clerk Paige Blumenshine from the O’Brien Law Firm will be on campus at 5 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Wyckoff Room of the Cullom-Davis Library to deliver their insights into the law profession.

Attendees will be able to network with the professionals after the panel. The event is open to the public and no registration is necessary.

Contact Women in Business for additional information at apotas@mail.bradley.edu.