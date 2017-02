Newbery Medal winner and New York Times Bestselling author Matt de la Peña will present a live reading of his work at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Hayden-Clark Alumni Center Peplow Pavilion.

Peña’s works include young adult novels such as “Ball Don’t Lie,” “Mexican Whiteboy” and “We Were Here.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact English education professor Melinda McBee-Orzulak at mmcbeeorzulak@bradley.edu.