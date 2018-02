For students and alumni who want to develop entrepreneurial ideas, the Big Idea Competition is being held at Bradley once again.

Currently, enrolled students and alumni who graduated in Dec. 2016 or later are eligible to compete. First place contestants will receive $8,000, second $5,000 and third will be granted $2,000.

The deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Feb. 22. Students with questions may contact Ken Klotz via email at kenk@bradley.edu.