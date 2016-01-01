Brief: Bradley Spooktacular

Bradley Music Department faculty and students will host a Halloween-themed concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in Dingeldine Music Center.

The first “Bradley Spooktacular” will feature performances by acts such as the Hilltop String Quartet and the Bradley Chamber Singers, and it will also include a performance of “Defying Gravity” from the musical “Wicked” by Bradley Theatre Department faculty member Susan Somerville Brown.

Bradley Spooktacular attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the event. For further information, contact music professor John Orfe at orfe@fsmail.bradley.edu.