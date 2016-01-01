Brief: Club hockey team to face Northwestern University, host Greek Night

The Bradley Braves club hockey team will play two games this weekend against Northwestern University at the Owens Center in Peoria.

At 7 p.m. Sept. 30 the team will face off against the Northwestern Wildcats in the ACHA National Game of the Week. A shuttle will provide students transportation to and from the arena.

The Friday game will also be Greek Night. The Greek organization with the most members in attendance will receive a $50 donation toward their philanthropy. Members should wear their organization’s letters in order to receive free admission to the game.

General admission for Bradley students is $2.