Delta Tau Delta fraternity will host a performance by the Dueling Pianos for Family Weekend at 7 p.m. tonight in the Michel Student Center Ballroom.

All donations from the event will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Song requests will be taken, and drinks will be served at the event.

No pre-registration is required, and all questions can be directed to Delta Tau Delta member Brandon Sheraden at bsheraden@mail.bradley.edu.