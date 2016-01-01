Brief: Holocaust survivor to visit campus

Magda Brown, a survivor of the Holocaust, will talk about how to avoid another genocide at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Peplow Pavilion in the Hayden-Clark Alumni Center.

Brown was born and raised in Miskolc, Hungary to a Jewish-Hungarian family. At the age of 17, Brown and her family were transported to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, where she was held for several months. Magda escaped by hiding in a barn while on a death march.

Afterward, Brown relocated to the United States and began to search for her surviving family members back in Hungary.

Today, she frequently shares her story at the Holocaust Museum in Skokie. In addition, Brown has received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Aurora University.

The event is free and open to the public.