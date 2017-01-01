Brief: Muslim Student Association hosts speaker

Lawyer, modest fashion pioneer and CEO of “Haute Hijab,” Melanie Elturk will be on campus at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Michel Student Center Ballroom.

Students interested in learning about Hijab are invited to attend. Additional topics discussed will include what Hijab means for Muslim men and women, why Muslims dress the way they do and how Hijab impacts the daily life of Muslims.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Muslism Student Association’s secretary Lamine Sadoun at lsadoun@mail.bradley.edu.