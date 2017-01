The Smith Career Center will be hosting an informational event about reaching out and interacting with potential employers at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in room 124 of Burgess Hall.

Topics discussed will include how to meet new employers and how interacting with them can make a difference in the hiring decision-making process.

The event is free and open to the public. Contact the Smith Career Center at careers@bradley.edu for additional information.