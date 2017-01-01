Brief: Speaker raises campus awareness of eating disorders

Speaker and author Troy Roness will be on the Hilltop at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in Neumiller Hall to discuss his recovery from an eating disorder that nearly claimed his life.

The discussion will include Roness’ lecture, “81 Days and Counting,” as well as a group workshop designed to educate attendees about how eating disorders affect young adult men and women, athletes and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The event is free and open to the public. For further information, contact Body Project member Kathryn McDermott at kmcdermott@mail.bradley.edu or visit Bradley University’s The Body Project Facebook page.