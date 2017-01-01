Brief: ‘The Edge of Seventeen’ hits Activities Council of Bradley University Cinema

Sporting a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Edge of Seventeen” chronicles the events of high-schooler Nadine Franklin’s life as she makes her way through the struggles of adolescence.

The film will be shown at 8 p.m. Feb. 2 in Marty Theater of Michel Student Center. Admission is free for Bradley students and $2 for the public.

For additional information about the film’s showing, contact Activities Council of Bradley University Cinema Coordinator Teresa Hernandez at thernandez@mail.bradey.edu.