Brief: Theater to perform ‘Dean Man’s Cell Phone’

The theater department will perform the comedy ‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone’ at 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24 in the Hartman Center for the Performing Arts. A 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday will also be performed that weekend.

The play begins with a woman answering an unresponsive man’s cell phone and leads into a humorous, hallucinatory adventure.

Ticket prices for adults and seniors are $15 and $12, respectively. For students, ticket prices are $5, while faculty and staff are $12. To order tickets, contact the Cultural Events Box Office at 309-677-2650, or visit the theatre department’s web page at www.bradley.edu/theatre.