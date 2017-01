British indie-pop band Bastille, which recorded the five-time platinum hit “Pompeii,” will perform at 8:30 p.m. April 4 in Renaissance Coliseum.

Tickets for the event are on sale for $15 for Bradley students until Jan. 31 at the Coliseum ticket office. Starting Feb. 1, tickets will be open to the public at a price of $20.

The Coliseum ticket office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.