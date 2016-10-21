Brief: Volleyball hosts ISU, encourages students to ‘Cram the Coliseum’

The Bradley volleyball team invites students to “Cram the Coliseum” as it hosts Illinois State University at 7 p.m. tonight in Renaissance Coliseum.

Attendees are invited to use #MeetMeAtTheNet while taking pictures with Kaboom! for a chance to appear on the Jumbotron. Students living in dormitories can stop by the COM 460 table for a chance to win a pizza party for the floor with the most students in attendance.

The game will also feature Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night, where Bradley faculty and staff will be recognized for their contributions and guidance in the lives of student-athletes.

Before the game, there will be a bags tournament at 4 p.m. on Alumni Quad.