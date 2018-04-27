BU Laughter Live draws crowd in debut performance

Bradley University Laughter Live, the club modeled after SNL, held its first performance on Wednesday in the Student Center Ballroom.

The event saw a turnout of about 200 students, something the President of the club, Ryan Knott, said he never expected.

“We hardly expected 80 people to show up, let alone the 200 people that did,” Knott said.

B.U.L.L. was born as an unsure idea in a dorm room when three freshmen decided to get together and brainstorm about different ways to put on a comedy show by the end of the semester, according to club founding members.

One thought led to another, and before long, a cast of ten actors, eight scripts and a tech crew were acquired by Rachel Pruss, Ryan Knott and Keegan Burkhardt, the club’s executive board.

A relatively new campus organization, B.U.L.L. primarily advertised its event on social media. According to Burkhardt, the club has taken this semester to get their name out to the student body.

“Even though we are an official club, as we didn’t have a budget or the experience like other clubs on campus, it was hard to get the word out to every person,” Burkhardt, a freshman television arts major, said. “But our motto was to be passionate, and have fun in whatever we do.”

The show started off with a comic scene of a typical mother favoring one child over the other, followed by a dating show consisting of three criminals answering questions from a very eager female contestant.

Two other scenes touched on American culture. Tinder was brought to life with one of the scenes, where actors comically portrayed the cliché men that can be found on the Tinder app.

The final two scenes touched on luck from fortune cookies and a girl being rejected from a student group and a church group, due to results from BuzzFeed quizzes.

Freshman journalism and political science double major Emmanuel Agyemang said attending the show was a great way to relax before finals.

“It was a great show and contained a good recipe for relieving stress and tension before finals,” Agyemang said.

Others in attendance at the show said they are looking forward to seeing what B.U.L.L. has to offer in future performances.

“I think it has a lot of potential, and I look forward to seeing what they have in store for us next semester,” sophomore psychology major Keana Andrews said.

Knott said he feels optimistic after the debut, and hopes to present several more shows next semester.