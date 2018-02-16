Campus mourns death of junior student

Campus is mourning the loss of Nicole Baran, a junior criminal justice and psychology double major, who passed away Feb. 12. Baran was from Crystal Lake.

She also worked as a Student Patrol escort for the Bradley University Police Department and drove the Hilltop Safety Cruiser.

“[Baran] was an amazing person,” said Nora Fales, a lieutenant with the BUPD. “She was a pleasure to work with, and she will be greatly missed.”

Fales was Baran’s supervisor while she worked as a Student Patrol escort and said that even to people who didn’t know her, Baran was a special person.

“[She] was a very sweet, friendly and reliable young lady,” Fales said. “She was extremely dependable and was always willing to help her fellow employees out by working a shift for them if they needed to take a day off. She would brighten your day when you saw her because she was always smiling.”

Beau Woodcock, a senior sports communication major, worked with Baran as another Safety Cruiser driver. He said she always made a point to talk to him between shifts.

“She was one of the kindest people at our job, and she always seemed to have a smile on her face, even after the longest shifts,” Woodcock said. “You could tell she liked working and enjoyed it. Plus, she was always willing to cover for other people.”

President Gary Roberts sent out a university-wide email Feb. 13 notifying campus of Baran’s death.

“Our hearts go out to her Bradley University family and friends, and we know she will be missed by many,” the email said. “To honor her memory, Bradley flags on campus will fly at half-staff for three days. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.”

The Counseling Center offered extended walk-in hours for students, faculty and staff Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon in Markin Recreation Center. Counseling services can also be reached at (309) 677-2700.