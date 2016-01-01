Circle of Pride opens today

A new addition to the Alumni Quad will soon be unveiled, as a dedication ceremony for the new Circle of Pride area will be held today.

The Circle of Pride, for which an alumnus donated the majority of funds, is in an area Senior Vice President for Business Affairs Gary Anna said has had little use in the past.

“[The Circle of Pride] will hopefully serve as a symbol of community, a comfortable gathering space and a demonstration of pride,” Anna, who oversaw the project, said.

The Circle of Pride includes 12 flagpoles and some benches.

“The gift is in excess of a half a million [dollars], but there are other donors, who will be referenced [today], for support of benches in particular,” Anna said.

Anna said he plans to display a variety of flags in the circle, such as ones representative of the home countries and states of students, greek life and sports.

“At times only one or three will fly, [while] other times the full array,” Anna said. “It will add it’s own flavor to the Alumni Quad.”

According to Anna, only time will tell if the Circle of Pride is a good use of the previously underutilized space, but he said standing inside the circle provides a nice view of campus.

“It is [a] very pleasant space I can assure you,” Anna said. “It will be noticeable from a variety of spots on campus and will be quite visual in a positive way.”

The Circle of Pride Dedication Ceremony takes place today from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. today in the Alumni Quad.