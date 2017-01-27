December diplomas show date error

Bradley’s most recent graduates are able to spend one more year studying on the hilltop, according to their diplomas.

The 212 undergraduates who received their degrees in December opened their mail Monday to find diplomas with the year 2017 instead of 2016 printed on them.

According to Registrar Andy Kindler, the wrong date was a human error.

“The incorrect year was entered in the term information within the in-house diploma system, which then carried over onto the printed diplomas,” Kindler said.

Emily Yuill, who received a degree in public relations at the December ceremony, said she was upset to find the date wrong on her diploma.

“You graduate college, and you’re looking forward to getting your diploma because then it’s proof, and you can show everybody and a lot of people will frame their diplomas or hang it up somewhere, and you don’t want that date to be wrong,” she said.

However, Yuill said there was also some humor to be found in the mistake.

“I put it up on Facebook … and then people were commenting like, ‘Hey it’s the future,'” Yuill said.

The Registrar’s Office is going to pay for reprinting and mailing the corrected diplomas within the next week.

“I do not have the specific cost yet, [but] my best guess would be up to $600,” Kindler said.

The office also asked the graduates to “destroy the diploma or mail it back to [Bradley] to be destroyed” in an email, but Kindler said there is no real danger in the date error.

“There is no danger per se, but the diplomas should be disposed of because they simply contain inaccurate information,” Kindler said.

According to Kindler, this is likely the first time this kind of error has happened at Bradley.

“Going forward, we will review our diploma-generating processes and implement additional systems and proofing safeguards,” Kindler said.