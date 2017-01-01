FALL 2016 by the numbers

1,100: The size of the 2016-2017 freshmen class. Enrollment increased 18.4 percent from the 2015-2016 freshman class of 929 students.

212: The number of undergraduate seniors who earned their degrees in December 2016.

725: The number of wireless access points installed during Bradley’s campus-wide Wi-Fi upgrade from November 2016 to January 2017.

More than $1.6 million: The dollars raised in Bradley’s second Giving Tuesday event, held Nov. 29. All donations were put toward Bradley’s general scholarship fund unless specified otherwise. In 2015, $576,460 was raised.

More than 12,000: The hours of service completed by various campus groups, such as athletic organizations and clubs, last semester. These hours were reported to the Lewis J. Burger Center for Student Leadership and Public Service as of Thursday, but many are still being reported.

$1 million: The donation made by the Turner Family Foundation to the Convergence Center project, which is estimated to cost $86 million. The Convergence Center will house the business and engineering schools.

200: Campus celebrated the bicentennial birthday of university foundress Lydia Moss Bradley last semester with a number of special exhibits and events.