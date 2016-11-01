Family ties

Zeally Moss (Father)

Born to Nathaniel Moss and Nancy Ann Cockrell on March 6,1755, in Loudoun County, Virginia, Zeally Moss lived an adventurous life.

In the spring of 1777, Zeally was drafted to serve in the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. During the war, Zeally was appointed to captain but later served as assistant Quartermaster and then Wagon Master. As Wagon Master, his job was to oversee the movement of supplies and troops.

Zeally was present during the surrender of General Cornwallis at Yorktown, the event that ended the Revolutionary War in 1781. During his time in the Continental Army, Zeally spent some time serving under General George Washington. Zeally later attended Washington’s funeral in 1799.

He returned to Virginia to become a Baptist minister and married Elizabeth Martha Berry in 1786. Berry died while giving birth to the couple’s daughter, who was named Elizabeth in honor of her late mother.

He then married Jenny Glasscock Oct. 28, 1790. Jenny was a relative of President George Washington through her father’s lineage. Together, the couple had six children, including their youngest daughter, Lydia.

Zeally ventured West as the nation and frontier were expanding, and he moved his growing family to Kentucky in 1792. He acquired land in Kentucky and with it, two slaves. His distaste of slavery led him to free his slaves before he moved to Vevay, Indiana, a non-slave state. While in Indiana, Zeally earned a considerable amount of wealth through land and business transactions.

During his life, Zeally passed down to each of his children sections of land for their ownership. He passed away Oct. 31,1839 in the home of his son McKaig, located near Peoria. He is buried with the rest of his family in the Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.

Capt. William Moss (Brother)

William Moss, the son of Zeally Moss and Jenny Glasscock, had a similar inclination for business and exploration endeavors as his father and sister, Lydia. Born in 1798, William was considered to be a generous and lively man.

William was the first member of the Moss-Bradley family to come to Peoria, moving there in the early 1830s.

While living in Peoria, William operated many businesses, including a steamboat operation, which made trips on the Illinois River and the Mississippi River. His steamboat business earned him the title of “Captain.” During his many business ventures, Zeally often worked with Tobias Bradley, Lydia’s husband, who had experience trading on the Ohio River and the Mississippi River.

In addition to his steamboat business, William also set up a sawmill and a distillery, both of which were successful.

After the Gold Rush began, William decided to travel to California in 1861. While on a hunting expedition in California, he was brutally mauled by a grizzly bear, but he survived by killing the animal with his hunting knife.

William remained in California until he died in 1883.

Tobias S. Bradley (Husband)

Tobias S. Bradley was born in 1811 in Kentucky into a family that had once been wealthy but lost its fortune. His parents were Judge William Bradley and Rebecca Bradley.

When Tobias was a young boy, the family moved to Vevay, Indiana. In early adulthood, Tobias worked as a store clerk and was able to learn about business. Tobias later went into produce trading on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. He ran a flatboat to St. Louis.

Furthering his business efforts, Tobias opened a sawmill and woodyard. In the 1830s, a young Lydia sold logs from her timberland to Tobias. In 1837, Tobias and Lydia were married in Vevay.

After moving to Peoria in 1847, Tobias became involved in many businesses with William Moss. In addition to his business endeavors, Tobias worked for multiple charitable causes, often raising money to build churches, and he helped opened Peoria’s first public library.

On the first day of May in 1867, Tobias was traveling in his carriage not far from Peoria. When his carriage crashed, the horse had trampled Tobias, leaving him fatally injured. A civilian named Mrs. Whitney found him injured and brought him to her home overnight before doctors moved him back to his home in Peoria the next day. Tobias died of his injuries May 4.

Lydia’s Children

Lydia and Tobias outlived all six of their children, who died of illnesses at early ages before making it to adulthood. Detailed records of the Bradley children’s records were not kept because of the time period.

Rebecca Bradley – The first child of Tobias and Lydia lived to the age of six. While Lydia and Rebecca were on a visit to William Moss’s home in Peoria, Rebecca became ill and died Aug. 25, 1845. After the death of Rebecca, Tobias and Lydia sold their Indiana home and moved into the Moss Avenue residence in Peoria.

Tobias Bradley Jr. – In the same year the Bradley family moved to Peoria, Lydia’s and Tobias’s seven-month-old baby became ill and died Dec. 3, 1847.

Clarissa Bradley – Only 16 days after the death of Tobias Jr., the Bradleys’ second daughter also became ill and passed away at the age of four. The death of Clarissa left Lydia and Tobias childless until the birth of their next daughter, Laura.

Laura Bradley – In the spring of 1849, Lydia gave birth to her third daughter, Laura, who lived the longest of any of the Bradley children. Laura died at the age of 14 in 1864, and she was the only remaining child of Lydia and Tobias. Lydia named Laura Bradley Park in her honor.

Mary Bradley – Mary was born on June 26, 1851, but the 10-month-old infant passed away of an illness in the spring of 1852.

William “Willie” Bradley – The last child to be born to Lydia and Tobias was born March 16, 1853, and lived two years.