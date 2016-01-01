Founder’s Day celebrates Bradley faculty, alumni

Various campus achievements and recognitions were awarded during homecoming week. Among the recipients were Bradley faculty and alumni who met on the Hilltop to commemorate their successes:

Faculty

Caterpillar Inc. Faculty Achievement Awards for Scholarship and Teaching

These awards recognize outstanding non-tenured faculty. Assistant professor of chemistry Luke Haverhals and assistant professor of psychology Amy Bacon received the scholarship and teaching awards, respectively.

Haverhals credited those closest to him for his accomplishment.

“I am grateful to my wonderful, supportive wife, Noelle, and to my daughters who love me no matter what,” Haverhals said. “[I am] grateful to my colleagues in the chemistry department [and] to the students who I am privileged to work with at Bradley.”

Bacon said she was thrilled to receive the award, as well.

“I put quite a bit of work into my classes,” Bacon said. “Though I can always stand to improve, it’s gratifying to know that my efforts are being positively received.”

Samuel Rothberg Award for Professional Excellence

The Award for Professional Excellence is given to a senior faculty member to honor their outstanding achievements in research and creativity. The recipient is expected to make original contributions to their field and submit the contributions for critical review by professional peers. English professor Laurie Vickroy was this year’s recipient of the award.

Vickroy said her contributions to the trauma studies field is the reason she was given the award.

“I have done work in trauma studies for the past 20 years, and I am one of several people who has helped develop this line of research,” Vickroy said. “I have published two books, 18 articles and book chapters. My most recent book, ‘Reading Trauma Narratives,’ came out last year and I believe this helped me win the award.”

Putnam Award for Excellence in Teaching

The Putnam Award for Excellence in Teaching was established by Charles Putnam to recognize exemplary instruction at Bradley. Caterpillar psychology professor Claire Etaugh was recognized this year.

Etaugh said she felt honored and humbled to receive the award.

“The teaching-learning process is a journey that I enjoy sharing with my students,” Etaugh said. “I have learned as much from them as I hope they have learned from me.”

Francis C. Mergen Award for Public Service

This award recognizes a Bradley faculty or staff member who has distinguished themselves in public service. Caterpillar professor of English Susan Brill de Ramirez received the award this year.

Alumni

Distinguished Alumnus Award: Michael Scimo, Class of 1985

Outstanding Young Graduate: Lisa Eakman Moon, Class of 2005

Lydia Moss Bradley Award: Ray Zarvell, Class of 1962

Centurion Society:

David Brant, Class of 1974

Andrea Parker, Class of 1992

Michael Scimo, Class of 1985