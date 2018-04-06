Hasta Luego, Bradley: Part II – Senior Column

In December of 2016, I wrote a column before I left for my semester abroad titled “Hasta Luego, Bradley.” Since I decided I will be saying “hasta luego” to Bradley for good come May 12, I might as well create a Part II.

If I’m being honest, I was hoping to write something funny and clever for my senior column. But forced humor is not my strong suit – so I opted to go the sentimental route.

Before I graduate, there are a few things I want to officially say goodbye to, and a few things I want to thank Bradley for: my love of language and travel, my boyfriend, my best friend and the Hilltop community.

Language & Travel

Last spring, I spent the semester in Madrid, Spain. I already considered myself to be a lover of travel, but it was my study abroad semester that made me fall in love with language and made my list of “Places to Travel To” double in size.

I saw so many amazing places – all of which show up on my Facebook memories and taunt me on the daily.

I met so many interesting and inspiring people. The learning curve I experienced was huge and indescribable. It was the most difficult thing I have ever experienced, but also the most wonderful thing to ever happen to me.

That whole experience wouldn’t have been possible without Bradley. I am more and more grateful every day for “mi aventura madrileña.”

My boyfriend

OK, I try to not be too mushy, but the reason I mention him is that he has been such a huge part of my Bradley experience. We met as measly little freshmen in the Harper/Wyckoff game room, and we spent freshman and (most of) sophomore year as just friends.

We are both from Minnesota, but didn’t meet until attending Bradley, and my mom is definitely salty that I went to school 500 miles away to “meet a boy who lives up the road.”

Nonetheless, he has been here for a lot of my time at Bradley. We have spent a total of 126 hours in a car together in the 18 seven-hour trips we made between Peoria and Minneapolis. We have spent a ridiculous amount of time in the GCC studying and working on projects. We have watched an uncountable amount of Netflix shows and consumed an ungodly amount of cookie dough and Taco Bell.

I wouldn’t trade that part of my Bradley experience for anything.

My best friend

When she reads this, she’ll know who she is. She’s been my day-one-A1-steak-sauce since freshman year – roommates for three years, late night crafting buddies, life coaches for one another. She’s been the best Disney-loving, dancing, “It Wasn’t Me” pickle-eating friend I could have asked for, and my Bradley experience would have been so, so different if it wasn’t for her. Love you, bae.

The Hilltop

The first thing I noticed when I came to visit Bradley was the community feeling on campus. It is a community that made me fall in love with the Hilltop over and over again throughout the past four years.

The friends I made here, the people I get to work with, the friendly faces all over campus, the people so proud to be Bradley Braves – it’s these people who make the Hilltop the incredible place it is today.

You’re all wonderful, passionate, inspiring and driven people (in my very humble opinion). I’ll miss everyone beyond what words can describe. All I have to say is “Hasta luego, Bradley,” and thank you for everything.