History of the Hilltop: Mascots

Native American
- The first Native American motif may have been used as early as 1897 for a Bradley University catalog, and in 1922 the Athletic Department used “Indian” as a team name. “Braves” first appeared in print in 1928 but wasn’t adopted officially until 1937.
- The Native American mascot was often used at sporting events and featured a costume and props. Nicknamed “Chief Bradley,” this mascot was later accompanied by the hawk mascot “Tommy Hawk.”
- “Brad E. Lee” replaced Chief Bradley but was decried and removed for being offensive. A number of faculty members, as well as Native American activists, spoke to campus about dropping the mascot and logo throughout the late 80s and 90s, and forums were conducted in the hopes of finding a new mascot and logo.
- The Braves logo was replaced with a “B” in 1989 – the letter was stylized and had a Native American headband with feathers wrapped around it. Many were outraged at this decision, as administrators didn’t include the student body in the decision.
Bobcat
- The bobcat was chosen for the university’s new mascot in 1993, but the name “Braves” was still used for athletics. The bobcat was chosen because it’s native to the Midwest, gender neutral and tough.
- The bobcat was eliminated in 2000. In an article in Hilltopics magazine, then-president David Broski said, “The figure was [gender] ambiguous, and nobody really tied it to Bradley.” But in its short-lived run at Bradley, the mascot’s head was stolen in 1996 as a prank.
Kaboom!
- Kaboom! the gargoyle was adopted in 2014 – the first mascot since 2000.
- When he was unveiled, USA Today commented it was the “most terrifying new mascot in college sports,” but Kaboom! is an active presence at campus events.
Honorable mentions
- In the early 1900s, Bradley athletic teams went by various names like the “Hilltoppers” and the “Techsters,” named for Bradley’s location on the Hilltop and the school’s original name of Bradley Polytechnic Institute.
- When Bradley was searching for a new mascot in 2006, they took student, alumni and community member submissions. Some mascot suggestions included Braveheart, Westlake Hall’s clock, a gargoyle, military personnel, a superhero, a squirrel and having no mascot.