Humans of the Hilltop: Rebekah Farr

To be, or not to be: a question many actors ask themselves while performing on stage.

For Rebekah Farr, she decided ‘to be’ a theatre arts major here at Bradley University. Currently a senior, Farr has been heavily involved in theatre since her first year of college.

“I have always loved acting, and in high school, I realized I wanted to teach,” Farr said. “I think acting is an important platform in education for other people’s voices to be heard. Those two passions melded, and I decided to pursue theatre.”

Years before becoming a theatre major at Bradley, Farr recalled her acting debut as the “woman at the well” in her local church play.

“Although I didn’t have any lines, I was on stage most of the time,” Farr said. “It was awesome.”

Though non-speaking roles may have been at the start of her acting career, Farr has been in numerous plays at Bradley, including: “As You Like it,” “High Fidelity,” “The Seagull,” “Mr. Burns,” “Twelfth Night,” “Little Women” and now ”Dead Man’s Cell Phone.”

Farr has had a plethora of roles and opportunities in theatre, but she said her favorite role was that of the fool in Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” which Farr said helped her grow as an actor.

“I wanted to play Feste,” Farr said. “I had a connection to this clown.”

According to Farr, her most recent role as Jean in “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” has allowed her to tap into her own personality and express that on the stage.

“There are definitely aspects of me in Jean,” Farr said. “She has a lot of awkwardness to her, and I am pretty awkward.”

However, Farr said she still had to adapt to making Jean uniquely her own without compromising the play.

“The hardest part is truly honoring the story,” Farr said. “We all have a tendency to see a story from our point of view.”

After college, Farr said she plans to eventually pursue her master’s degree, but also wants to be involved in theatre professionally. Additionally, Farr said she would love to help others by using theatre as a tool to educate.

“I am really interested in theatre as outreach and education,” Farr said. “If I go into the world and get involved with a theatre program that helps their community, who knows? I might end up staying there.”

To see Farr play Jean in “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” visit the box office in the Hartmann Center to purchase tickets. The show will run Feb. 22 through 25 and March 1 through 4.