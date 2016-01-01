Internet updates: Expect campus-wide Wi-Fi outages throughout November

An upgrade to the core network infrastructure on campus will cause internet service to be interrupted throughout November.

Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in on- and off-campus buildings. According to University Spokesperson Renee Charles, the internet outages could last for as little as 20 minutes or for the full 8-hour work day, depending on the building.

“Plan on going somewhere else for your Internet access during that time because you’ll be booted off without warning,” Charles said.

All of campus will experience intermittent Wi-Fi outages during the week of Nov. 14 as wireless technology is updated.

The Technology HelpDesk posted a tentative schedule on its website, and Charles said residents of each building will receive emails as soon as possible to let them know when their building will be affected.

“It could be that we find out at noon the workers got done early in Wyckoff, and they are moving on immediately to the next building,” Charles said. “As soon as we know, we will notify students, but we just want everyone on board. So, just know this is coming.”

Tentative schedule:

Wyckoff Hall – Nov. 1

Heitz Hall – Nov. 2

University Hall – Nov. 3 and 4

Geisert Hall – Nov. 7 and 8

Williams Hall – Nov. 9 and 10

Harper Hall – Nov. 11

Student Apartment Complex – Nov. 14

St. James Complex – Nov. 15 to Nov. 22 (weekdays)