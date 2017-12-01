Isn’t he ‘Lauv’-ly?

Indie pop singer Lauv is set to perform on campus at 8 p.m. Sunday in Michel Student Center Ballroom.

The concert is hosted by the Activities Council of Bradley University, which began preparing for the concert over two months ago, according to Kelly Wrobel.

“It all started when our middle agent had emailed us, and she said, ‘Hey, there is an upcoming artist … coming to campus, and if you’re interested, just let us know,’” Wrobel, who helped plan the concept, said. “It was only for this date [Dec. 3] because he was just, like we said, in the area.”

Earlier this year, Lauv found success with his single “I Like Me Better” and recently finished touring as the opening act for Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour in Asia. Additionally, Lauv has also written songs for various artists, including Demi Lovato and Charli XCX.

“He just was opening for Ed Sheeran, and I think that is cool to have someone like that on campus,” Wrobel, a senior public relations major, said. “His music has over 2.5 million listens on Spotify. He wrote a song for Demi Lovato, so he has a really good track record. So I think that is really cool for us as a small school to have that opportunity here, and it is exclusive to Bradley students.”

Currently, Lauv is performing at a variety of holiday shows and on college campuses. According to Wrobel, planning for the concert with only two and a half months notice is not typical. However, she and fellow event coordinator Sam Bondi, a senior English and public relations double major, were able to put together the show in time.

“Primarily, [ACBU’s] events are planned a semester in advance,” Wrobel said. “So, it was just one of those opportunities when if you want this, you need to snatch it now, like there is no wait time. So we decided we had the funds, and we had the people who are willing to do it. So it was kind of crunch time, but also with his background, I don’t think it was extremely stressful to try and market.”

The concert is free to Bradley students, something Wrobel said she hopes the Bradley community will capitalize on.

“I am really hoping that people will take advantage of [Lauv’s concert at Bradley],” Wrobel said. “Since his prices are going up for his show, and he’s kind of blowing up. So I think that he is going to get pretty big in the next few months or year, and we can say, ‘Oh, he was on Bradley’s campus, and I got to see him for free.’”

While the concert is free to Bradley students, it is closed to the public. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, and only 500 will be let into the Student Center Ballroom for the concert.