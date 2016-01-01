K-von brings comedy to campus

For their first of two comedy shows this semester, the Activities Council of Bradley University brought comedian K-von to campus.

The former “Disaster Date” and “Last Comic Standing” star performed in the Michel Student Center ballroom in front of a crowd of students Wednesday evening.

Taylor Dorman, one of the comedy coordinators for ACBU, said planning K-von’s visit to campus began last winter.

Dorman said she believes students were able to connect with K-von as a performer because of the places he has performed before.

“I think that students [liked] to see and hear K-von perform because he was from MTV’s ‘Disaster Date’ and [NBC’s] ‘Last Comic Standing,’ so that is definitely a draw,” Dorman said. “It is also a free event on campus. Not everyone has the opportunity to be able to go to a comedy club let alone be able to have that experience for free … So it is a great option to attend on campus.”

The show began with a clip of K-von performing on “Disaster Date,” in which he was tasked with acting as an obnoxious salesman while on date with a woman being pranked by her friend.

During the show, K-von joked about current politics, the college lifestyle, online dating and his own stories. After the show, K-von said his decision to go into comedy was about making the best out of life.

“Stand-up comedy is such a great career, because your whole life is about making fun of our situation on Earth, which we all share together,” K-von said. “We all see the same things, but a comedian gets the unique opportunity to look for the funny in everything, whereas some people are looking for the negative in everything to be offended. Comedians are trying to make lemonade out of lemons instead of making it more sour.”

K-von also described how his time on “Disaster Date” was a big make-or-break moment in his career.

“In Hollywood, there are a lot of auditions, and most auditions end in a ‘No;’ In fact, some of the most famous actors were told, ‘No,’ 300 to 400 times, and they kept going,” K-von said. “They only got told ‘yes’ once, and that made them a famous act or comedian,” K-von said. “So, ‘Disaster Date’ was a little bit like that. [I was at] a lot of auditions for different shows, and [‘Disaster Date’] just clicked for some reason … After that, things have been great. I’ve been able to tour about 50 colleges a year, maybe 70 sometimes, and shows all over the country.”

Students at the show said they enjoyed the opportunity to take a study break on a Wednesday night to see the show.

“I think it was just a relaxing time,” Dave Jensen, a junior management and leadership major, said. “It was the perfect amount of time, so it wasn’t too long. I found myself laughing the whole time, so it was really a good Wednesday night.”

After seeing K-von perform, students said they would recommend seeing him to other students.

“I was hoping that it was going to be entertaining,” Nikki Joseph, a sophomore studio art major, said. “I was not disappointed; He was funny. I would definitely recommend other people going to see him.”

ACBU will next host comedian Matt Broussard at 8 p.m. Nov. 9 in The Michel Student Center allroom. Admission is free and open to all students.