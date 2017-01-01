Larry King to donate $1 million to Bradley

Renowned television and radio show host Larry King announced he is donating $1 million to Bradley’s communication department.

According to a press release sent out by the university on Wednesday morning, the purpose of the scholarship is to support underrepresented students pursuing a major within the communications department.

“Mr. King’s gift provides an important financial resource for underrepresented students, and it secures the department’s ability to continue offering innovative and inclusive educational opportunities,” Tony Adams, chairman of the communications department, said in the release.

This announcement comes in in advance of King’s visit to campus for the third annual Charley Steiner Symposium for Sports Communication, where he will take part in various panels regarding media practices on Nov. 7. Both Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner and King participated in the inaugural event in 2015.