Police reports

A female student reported two unknown males harassing her at Institute Place on April 17 at 8:50 p.m.

The student said two men in a mini van pulled up next to her and said “Hey pretty girl, get in the van.” She told officers she ignored them and kept walking.

The area was searched and officers found no suspects.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of W. Baker Ave. April 13 at 1 p.m. as a female student reported a robbery to her vehicle.

She reported a missing cup from the front seat containing approximately $10 in change. She said the vehicle was locked and in her garage, with the garage opened.

Upon further inspection, officers found no evidence of forced entry or damage to the vehicle.

There are currently no suspects.

Officers responded to a report of a fire alarm going off at 1005 St James St. at 11:50 p.m. April 21.

Upon further investigation, they discovered someone had pulled the alarm on second floor.

A witness reported two unknown males hanging around a fire extinguisher talking about touching it. They located one of the individuals, who admitted to doing it on a dare.

The male will face no criminal charges.

Officers were dispatched to Shell gas station in Campustown on April 22 at 8:27 p.m. by a male student who witnessed a female nonstudent attempting to strike a male nonstudent with her car.

The male nonstudent reported that the female nonstudent was his girlfriend, and was arguing with him because he took a vehicle she didn’t want him driving. She then became aggressive, and attempted to hit his vehicle with her own. The male nonstudent then exited the vehicle, but she accelerated and attempted to strike him on foot.

The male student witness took a video of the incident from across the street that confirmed the male nonstudent’s report.

The female nonstudent was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and sent to Peoria County Jail.

A male university dining services employee reported a missing food tray at the Renaissance Coliseum on April 22 at 9 p.m.

The employee reported the food tray containing cheese and crackers was in the freezer the night before and missing the next day.

The tray is valued at $107 and the contents at $40.

There are currently no suspects.