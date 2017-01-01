Respected alumnus passes at 93

An integral member of the Bradley community, alum Robert H. Michel, died Feb. 17 at the age of 93 in Arlington, Virginia.

An email from university president Gary Roberts notified campus of Michel’s death hours after his passing.

Since then, people across the nation have expressed their sadness at the passing of the respected politician.

According to Brad McMillan, executive director of the Institute of Principled Leadership and Public Service, Michel was a perpetually happy person.

“He was joyful,” McMillan said. “Bob Michel would bounce into the office either whistling or singing. He was one of the nicest, kindest people I’ve ever met in my life.”

Michel served as a member of the United States House of Representatives for 38 years from 1957 until 1995. In 1981, he became the GOP leader.

According to McMillan, Michel was known as a champion of bipartisanship, which was exemplified by how he treated others with respect regardless of their political leanings.

“The reason why he was so successful is [because] he was great at relationships, [and] he treated everybody with mutual respect,” McMillan said. “Probably his greatest leadership characteristic, which a lot of people wouldn’t put a high value on, is he was probably the best listener I’ve ever witnessed or encountered.”

Michel was the epitome of fair leadership, according to McMillan.

“I think he is going to be remembered as a true statesman,” McMillan said. “You look at all the national articles that have been written since his passing, they have been glowing in their comments about Bob’s bipartisan leadership, his civil leadership. He always put the best interest of the country before partisan politics. He was able to get some amazing things done legislatively.”

Michel attended one semester at Bradley before serving as a combat infantryman in World War II and fought in Belgium and France, including arriving in Normandy days after the attacks of D-Day.

Near the end of the war, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge, where he was wounded. Michel received a Purple Heart, two bronze medals and four battle stars for his military service.

Following the war, Michel returned to Bradley and graduated in 1948 with a degree in business administration. While at Bradley, Michel met his wife, Corrine Woodruff, whom he married in 1948.

Michel remained dedicated to the success of Bradley students even after his own graduation. According to a statement from President Roberts, Michel made efforts to improve campus education.

“Bob Michel has been an instrumental figure on Bradley’s campus in many ways,” Roberts said. “He was vital in securing funds to build the Caterpillar Global Communications Center on campus. He also shared his vast knowledge with our students, instilling the value of civility and bipartisan leadership in public service. These lessons are imperative to our future.”

In 1999, the Michel Student Center was named in his honor. Michel was elected to the Board of Trustees in 1982 and served as an Honorary Trustee to the university.

“Bob Michel, in my view, was an extremely loyal supporter of Bradley University,” McMillan said. “He showed it clearly with the amount of time, talent and energy he gave back to the university throughout his life.”

Michel is survived by his four children, Scott, Bruce, Laurie and Robin, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Michel will be held at 10 a.m. tomorrow in Renaissance Coliseum.