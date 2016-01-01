The best things to try at Tanner’s

The leaves are turning brown, the air is crisp and people are breaking out their pants, which can only mean one thing: fall is here.

For Bradley students and surrounding Peoria residents, the arrival of fall comes with festive trips to Tanner’s Orchard.

Located at 740 IL-40 in Speer, the orchard offers a variety of fall-friendly activities. Here are just some of the things visitors can find on a visit to Tanner’s.

Apple cider slushies

For $2.99, Tanner’s visitors can add a little chill to their autumn by trying the apple cider slushie.

“I always look forward to going to Tanner’s in the fall for the pumpkin bars and apple cider slushies,” Nicole Castillo, a junior social media marketing major, said. “They’re by far my favorite treats of the season. [The apple cider slushies] are refreshing and really sweet.”

Pro tip: Pair the cider slushie with a pumpkin bar and you’ll be a happy person.

Apple cider

If you’re looking for something less chilly, the regular apple cider for $1.49 is just as refreshing. According to students, having the cider made from fresh apples makes a huge difference in taste.

“The apple cider is lit; I’ve been going to Tanner’s Apple Orchard for four years now, and I always look forward to the apple cider,” Devon James, a senior nursing major, said. “I think that locally grown produce tastes much better than store bought, so the fact that the apple cider is made from the apples grown right there makes this apple cider amazing. You can taste the freshness in the cider, and it has just the right amount of tang that has me wanting to finish the whole gallon off in one day.”

Pro tip: Pair the apple cider with an apple cider donut, and you will feel a cinnamon-y explosion of pure joy.

Animal farm

Animal lovers of all ages will enjoy the variety of farm animals that Tanner’s houses on their property. The Billy Goat Treehouse allows goats to climb their very own bridge that connects them between two buildings.

From llamas to ducks, Tanners visitors can see the mix of farm animals that Tanner’s cares for.

“I would say the goats are my favorite thing at Tanner’s because you get the chance to feed them, which is a neat experience,” sophomore psychology major Sydney Ruggles said. “The llamas … are just cool to see because it is not a common animal around where I live.”

Pro tip: Make sure to check out the fun facts about goats, llamas and rabbits that Tanner’s has posted on their website at tannersorchard.com/family-fun/farm-animals.

Pumpkin and apple picking

Tanner’s offers apple picking with 17 different types of apple trees in their orchard, which is composed of 11,000 picking trees. In addition, visitors can pick a pumpkin from the 20-acre patch.

Wagon rides are available to provide transportation between the apple orchard and the pumpkin patch.

Pro tip: Check out the chart of apples on Tanner’s website for a description of all the types of apples on their land.