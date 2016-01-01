The Mowgli’s offer off-campus concert

Bradley students have seen several on-campus artists perform in Renaissance Coliseum, but other opportunities exist a quick 15-minute drive down University Street.

Limelight Eventplex, located at 8102 North University Street, has brought artists including A Day To Remember and Kodaline to Peoria, and the venue will host The Mowgli’s at 7 p.m. tonight.

“[The Mowgli’s songs are] upbeat, positive … the kind of music you can sing to in your car,” senior marketing major Mitch Taylor said.

The band’s tour is to promote its upcoming album “Where’d Your Weekend Go?” that comes out Sept. 30, and The Mowgli’s released a few songs leading up to the date.

“I’ve only listened to their songs “Bad Thing” and “Spacin’ Out” [from the upcoming album], but I like what I’ve heard so far,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t the biggest fan of their second album, but they’re sounding really good with these new singles.”

Taylor said tonight’s concert will be his fifth timing seeing The Mowgli’s perform live, but he still looks forward to the event, especially hearing the song “Leave It Up To Me.”

“It’s about a relationship that gets cut short, and it has some humorous lines in there,” Taylor said. “It’s got a fun beat, everyone in the group is singing, and hearing something like that live is fun and it gets you involved.”

The Mowgli’s guitarist Josh Hogan said when writing songs, he loves to be inspired by real events, which is why he thinks people are able to relate to the band’s music.

“We are going to keep making music and touring it [because] we are trying to add a little positivity to this crazy world we live in,” Hogan said.

Hogan said he thinks college students can especially relate to “Bad Thing,” a new single off the band’s upcoming album.

“It is very relatable to college students because it talks about loneliness and how to fill that hole,” Hogan said.

Taylor said he agrees and thinks Bradley students can understand the themes within the band’s music.

“They preach a very positive message, and lots of what they sing about pertains to people in their 20s and dealing with new relationships and having a core group of solid friends,” Taylor said. “It’s very relatable at this time in our lives.”

The Limelight Eventplex doors open at 6 p.m. tonight for the 7 p.m. concert. General admission is $12.