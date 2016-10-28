The Scout’s scary movie picks: Unearthing the most frightful films, of horrors past and present

Sammantha Dellaria – “Halloween” (1978)

John Carpenter’s classic “Halloween” is the best horror film of all time. All aspects of the film give it an overall edge, from the storyline and characters to the score. I have no shame: the soundtrack to “Halloween” was once the ringtone on my cellphone.

The classic marks the birth of the slasher film genre, but in my opinion, it is one of the very few slasher films to get it right. Instead of gore being the main scare factor, “Halloween” focuses on the simple reality of how likely this situation could be. An escaped mental patient returns to his hometown to stalk a bunch of teenagers on Halloween night is a plot that is, unfortunately, realistic.

What really makes “Halloween” the best horror film of all time is Jamie Lee Curtis, a.k.a. the OG Scream Queen. Unlike other slasher films where the characters usually participate in morally questionable behavior and are, therefore, unlikeable, Curtis’ portrayal of teenager Laurie Strode is that of innocence. Strode’s virtue makes the character likeable, which leaves audience members invested in her survival. This plays to audience emotions; not even the nicest of people are safe.

Bonus scare points for us Midwesterners: the film takes place in Illinois.

Lisa Stemmons – “The Conjuring” (2013)

Good horror films have to contain some element of truth to them. Otherwise, the more far-fetched, the more likely fear will be eliminated because you can easily dismiss it and separate yourself from its unrealistic nature.

And as it goes, “The Conjuring” is based on a true story from the 1970s, with pictures of the haunted/possessed family and paranormal investigators shown in the film’s credits.

Yet the most compelling part of “The Conjuring” is Patrick Wilson, an actor who was clearly born to portray characters in supernatural horrors and suspenseful thriller flicks alike. He gives off a calm, reassuring exterior for the majority of the film, so when he becomes horrified, the audience’s nerves are amplified, as well.

Also, “The Conjuring” doesn’t rely on death to incite terror. Other than the expected killing of the family’s dog, it is the eerie camera angles, dramatic silences and jump scares that most often keep you holding your breath.

As far as demonic-possession movies go, “The Conjuring” is definitely at the top of any sound-minded critic’s list.

Zachary Dixon – “Alien” (1979)

“In space no one can hear you scream.”

This famous tagline that brought fear to the hearts of many still rings true today. Rarely are there any good horror movies set in space and none can top the terrifying “Alien.” Rather than rely on gore, this is a suspense-driven horror that’ll make you afraid to look over your shoulder.

A crew going on a routine delivery answers a distress beacon only to become the prey of an unstoppable killing machine. One by one they’re picked off, and the scariest part is you never see it coming. A majority of the movie is guessing where the creature will strike from by just a flash of a tail, a hint of a claw or a rustle of the curtains.

Surprisingly the film holds up. Most horror movies end up looking silly with dated special effects, but this has aged remarkably well. Besides, space is so big and unknown – Alien is probably out there waiting for us right now.

Maddie Gehling – “The Descent” (2005)

Lady spelunkers, cave-dwelling human-eaters and suppressed memories of tragedy. If you’re into any of this, you should check out “The Descent” this Halloween.

This film focuses on Sarah, who goes cave exploring in the Appalachian Mountains with a group of friends a year after a car accident killed her husband and young daughter. Throughout the movie she experiences intense flashbacks – these aren’t improved when one of her friends leads the spelunkers down an unexplored cave path and gets the group trapped.

As Sarah and the team attempt to find an exit, they encounter a number of disturbing, flesh-eating cave creatures, charmingly called “crawlers.” It’s a race against the clock – and the monsters – for “The Descent” crew to escape the perils of the cave system and light-sensitive beasts.

The “monster of the week” vibes in “The Descent” are better than any creature feature I’ve seen recently, and I’ll never have qualms with an all-female cast, either.

Stay away from this film if you’re averse to pools of blood and hordes of evolved Gollum-like monsters. Otherwise, grab the popcorn and your trusty headlamp. You’re in for a good one with “The Descent.