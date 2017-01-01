Trump’s executive order reaches campus

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Jan. 27 banning many foreigners – and refugees – from entering the United States. Citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen have been blocked entry for at least 90 days, and refugees are suspended entry from the United States for 120 days.

According to Jeffrey Bakken, associate provost for research and dean of the Graduate School, there are 17 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at Bradley from the listed countries. A number of faculty members at Bradley are also citizens of these countries.

“We just reached out to them immediately,” Bakken said. “We sent them an email and let them know that, based on the executive order, we would recommend they do not leave the country until their degree is finished, because they may not get back in.”

Two days after Trump’s executive order was signed, Bradley President Gary Roberts and Provost Walter Zakahi sent a message to the entire student body, stating the executive order disrupted “students, faculty, staff, their families, visitors and others.”

“Bradley joins the Association of American Universities and many other universities in asking that the order be ended as soon as possible,” the statement read.

Bakken said after the executive order was signed, a number of international students visited his office to voice their concerns.

“We’ve had a couple students come to us who have parents who are concerned,” he said. “They’re like, ‘You need to come home now,’ … We’re trying to say to the students, ‘Let’s hold on. Let’s try and see how far you are in your program … As long as you are on campus, you’re safe. They’re not going to come and get you.’”

Prashanth Sripathi, a computer science graduate student from India, said it is a relief to know India was not included on the list of banned countries.

“[The ban] was a big blow, actually,” Sripathi said. “Some of our friends are traveling right now and would have trouble getting back [if India was banned]. I would say it was a rash decision [by Trump].”

Bakken said luckily every international student affected by the executive order is currently on campus.

“I know there are other institutions across the country that are having issues,” Bakken said. “They have students who are collecting thesis data and doing dissertation data overseas … We don’t have anyone directly impacted like that … Right now, we’re just saying, ‘Just worry about your education.’”

Shabeer Amirali, director of marketing, recruitment, student success and partnership at the Graduate School, said he is mostly focused on making sure Bradley’s international student population stays safe and calm.

“We’ve already started getting calls from different international students – not even just those who are affected,” Amirali said. “We spoke to them and said not to panic … I spoke with one student who wanted help and their parents were panicked. I said, ‘Hey, don’t panic. You’re already inside the country. You’re safe and secure.’”