Walk a mile for domestic abuse awareness

You don’t really understand a person unless you walk a mile in their shoes.

That is what Bradley’s chapter of Alpha Chi Omega aims to do as it hosts its 2nd “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” event at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 on Olin Quad.

The walk’s purpose is to raise awareness for domestic abuse prevention and will include the Bradley community walking a mile in high heels.

Alpha Chi Omega’s philanthropy chair Kelly Ann Christensen said the event’s goal is to bring awareness to domestic abuse rather than fundraising.

“I feel like [the event] is really important for the awareness aspect of our philanthropy,” Christensen, a marketing and advertising double major, said. “A lot of times we focus a lot on fundraising for the shelter that we work with, and this is really crucial for spreading awareness, and I think it is a really fun way to get people involved with it as well.”

Jaclyn Clark, president of Alpha Chi Omega, said she hopes the event helps fight sexual assault on college campuses.

“It is no secret that a huge problem on college campuses is sexual assault and sexual violence,” Clark, a junior sports communication major, said. “So, what we can do on our part is to make people more aware and educated on the facts. Especially being on a college campus I think is huge. It is very ambitious to say one day [sexual assault will] not exist, but any way to minimize that risk is huge for our organization and our national philanthropy [and for] the local Peoria Center for Prevention of Abuse as well.”

Alpha Chi Omega started the annual event last year after seeing many other campuses put on the event successfully, according to Clark.

“A lot of schools across the country do it already,” Clark said. “So, I think just through word of mouth and seeing other Alpha Chis at other schools doing it, we thought, ‘Maybe we could do this, this could be something on our campus.’”

While Clark and Christensen said the event went well last year, they hope to make some improvements the second time around.

“I think for our first year, it was successful; obviously, with it being the first year, there are always things to improve on,” Christensen said. “So we have worked really hard to change things for this year to make [the event] even better.”

According to Clark, marketing efforts for the event have improved since last year.

“I think one thing that we have changed this year that is a little bit better from last year: our marketing for our events is a lot better this year than it was last year,” Clark said. “[Christensen] has got people chalking the sidewalks, flyers are being posted around, there is a Facebook page for it … to hopefully attract a part of campus that wouldn’t necessarily have known about [the event] had they not seen the flyer or not seen the chalk on the ground or walked past it while it was going on.”

Christensen said one aspect that helps the event stand out is including men in the event.

“I think getting the men involved shows that our message is really reaching everybody and not just the women on campus,” Christensen said. “A lot of times [when people think of domestic violence], they focus on the women, but I think this kind of really brings the men into play and gets them involved and shows that it is a universal cause.”

Senior actuarial science major Sam Kleinman participated in “Walk a Mile in her Shoes” last year and plans to do the same Sunday.

“[Heels] are a painful pair of shoes, and just walking a short distance around the quad was quite difficult,” Kleinman said. “That, I think, is a metaphor for the difficulties that women have as a whole that men never know about. Men don’t know how painful it is to literally walk in women’s shoes, but also men don’t know what it’s like to be a woman in the world today and all of the issues about sexual assault, rape and domestic violence that many men will never be exposed to.”

Alpha Chi Omega will provide donated heels to participants who do not have their own.