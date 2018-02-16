Counseling a crucial resource

Campus is currently mourning the loss of Nicole Baran, a junior psychology and criminal justice major who passed away Feb. 12. Read about Baran and her impact on the Bradley community on page A1 (“Campus mourns death of junior student”).

President Gary Roberts sent out a university-wide email Feb. 13 informing campus about Baran’s passing and took the time to remind the student body about Bradley’s counseling services.

“A sudden and tragic loss like this can be very difficult to handle. Please remember there are various campus resources available to those who may be in need of assistance while dealing with this tragedy. If you would like to speak with counseling services please call (309) 677-2700.”

Shortly after that email, Nathan Thomas, vice president for Student Affairs, sent out an email explaining that the Counseling Center’s hours had been extended to accommodate students’ needs.

It’s important to bring to attention the trained professionals we have at Bradley who are here to help us. Bradley has four therapists on staff, as well as one psychiatrist, and they’re all here to accommodate mental hardships. Also, the Counseling Center is free (if you pay a health fee with your tuition) and so are all the resources offered there. Why not take advantage of that?

Sometimes mental health is something we throw to the wayside – we focus on our studies, or worry about what family and friends will say if they find out we’re seeking out help, but these very factors may even be the root of further mental health issues. It’s especially important to remember this resource while we’re grieving.

We need to take care of ourselves and each other, and most importantly, we have to lose the stigma surrounding mental health. If we continue to judge or shame those in need of help, we’re only contributing to a bigger problem.