Fall 2017: Highs and lows

Thumbs up: Bradley supports international students

Over 30 different countries are currently represented by Bradley’s international student population.

This year’s implementation of the Office of International Student and Scholar Services shows commitment to and understanding of these students’ needs. The office will not only provide academic resources for international students, but it will also create more programming opportunities and cultural education opportunities.

Thumbs up: All-gender restroom signs installed on campus

The installation of all-gender restroom signs in 30 locations on campus was completed in November. These restrooms are designated for any person to use regardless of what gender they identify as.

The all-gender bathroom sign project is one of many steps taken by the university as of late to promote inclusivity and diversity on campus. We anticipate even more action will be taken in the future to continue making Bradley’s campus a safe and comfortable place for all students.

Thumbs down: u.Achieve

In mid-October, u.Achieve officially replaced DARS as the primary degree audit system used by Bradley. While the system provides benefits not previously seen in DARS, such as a neater layout and toggle-down options, there’s no doubt it was a tough transition to make.

There was no seminar teaching advisors and students how to use u.Achieve. A new degree audit system is a substantial change for students, especially for upperclassmen who were accustomed to DARS.

Thumbs down: DACA Repeal

On Sept. 5, President Donald Trump announced an end to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. DACA previously protected immigrants brought to the United States illegally as minors and allowed them to apply for work permits and receive education.

Concerns began to grow on college campuses across the country, including Bradley’s, over whether or not the repeal may deport any students covered by this program. While the actions of President Trump are out of Bradley’s control, this move represents a lack of concern for a number of students pursuing degrees at American universities.