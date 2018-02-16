Moon sand and other romantic things

“Valentine’s Day is a capitalist ploy to take advantage of sentimental consumers.”

I think this opinion has been exhausted, and it’s no longer unique, different, or “hipster.” I think of myself as a genuinely open-minded person, but even I have to physically restrain myself from eye-rolling when I hear this in conversation.

As an advertising major, I think it would be more than easy for me to subscribe to this cynical point of view. After all, I am destined to become a sales snake preying on consumer mice.

However, I instead dare to admit that I not only enjoy Valentine’s Day, but appreciate it.

I know what you’re thinking: “This person probably only enjoys it because she hasn’t been single for it.” And to that, I must heavily shoot down this claim as I pull out the receipts regarding my last 18 years of existence.

The last gift I received from a boy for Valentines Day was freshman year of high school. Was it a box of chocolates? Was it a dozen roses? Was it a stuffed monkey with an “I love you” sweatshirt? Absolutely not. It was Moon Sand.

It was very clearly a last-minute present, probably found in the back of a closet, wedged between camping gear and an old snow cone maker. I’m pretty sure this stuff stopped being sold the year Obama got elected.

Anyway, the point of this is that even I, the receiver of Moon Sand, can and have found a silver lining in this holiday.

Besides money, love is the only thing that makes the world go ‘round. It’s the driving force for music, literature, war (maybe a bad example) and even those Odyssey articles that Facebook friends won’t stop tagging us in.

Many who fall victim to this annoying opinion defend it by saying, “True love is celebrated everyday, not just on Feb. 14.”

All right, this argument can be made for so many other holidays. Shall we write off birthdays because we’re older every day? Should we explain to our mothers that we appreciate them every day, and that’s why we must stop acknowledging it every May? Sorry dad, but Father’s Day will be yet another day out of the year I go without calling you.

Considering it’s OK to celebrate and commemorate love and it’s OK to remind the special person in your life that they’re special. Nowhere is it explicitly stated you have to do so via a 10-foot stuffed elephant. It could be as simple as a handwritten letter or a personalized mix tape.

Love is also not limited to its romantic connotation. In fact, while my love life is akin to the Sahara on a hot day, my mom writes me letters every year to remind me I’m loved, and it truly means a lot. Besides this, it’s more than OK to acknowledge the friends and family members who have made a meaningful impact on your life.

Next Valentine’s Day, instead of wearing around “Cupid is Stupid” tees and your “Fries Before Guys” hats, maybe try celebrating what Maslow considers to be one of the most basic human needs. While you’re at it, you cynics can scrape the ice from your frozen hearts because after all, I scooped the Moon Sand off of mine.