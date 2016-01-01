Nostalgic Nelson: Enjoy college while you can

I know, it’s cliché to live for the whole “never take anything for granted” phrase. I’ve heard it from my parents hundreds of times, and I usually just turn the other cheek.

“You have an A in that class? Don’t take it for granted and keep working hard,” or, “Stop spending so much money! Don’t take the money you have right now for granted.” If I had a nickel for every time my mom used one of those phrases, my college tuition would already be paid. I’ve gotten so used to it that I usually tune her out, nod my head and move on with my day (sorry, Mom).

Lately, though, I’ve started to think about how many things I actually take for granted, and the big one that crossed my mind is college.

Is it cheesy and basic for me to say this? Maybe a little, but it’s something we hear all the time that we really don’t think about until it’s about to come to an end.

College has, without a doubt, been the best time of my life. I’ve been at Bradley for nearly three-and-a-half years now, and each day I’m thankful I’m at the Hilltop. But my time here is unfortunately coming to an end. I should be graduating in six months, and it’s scary to think about what could possibly come next.

I’m not writing this to warn you about the future or to make you worry about what lies ahead. It’s to help you realize that you have four years at this university. Sometimes you need a reminder that you’ll never have an experience like this ever again – the full-blown experience of being able to do whatever you want, whenever.

Just this past week, I had one day where I went to my 11 a.m. class and got back around noon. I made myself some lunch, went to lie down on my bed and planned to do some homework. Instead of actually doing homework, I ended up watching Netflix in my room from about 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Yes, I literally spent five hours doing nothing but watching TV shows.

I don’t get many days like that, and in six months, I might never be able to have a day like that again.

People stress out over classes way too much. Grades are important, and doing well in school is a vital piece of finding a job after graduation, but it’s also important to be able to find some “you” time or hang out with some of your best friends that you may only see every few years after school ends.

It’s college: Go binge watch your favorite show on Netflix for a few hours. Call your friends and go see a movie on a Tuesday night. Go get wasted with some of your best buddies, and do something stupid (not illegal), then laugh about it in the morning.

We take this time at college for granted. I’m sure a lot of people have in the past, and I’m sure people in the future will continue to do so. Don’t be that person.

Take it from someone who has been through it – it goes by insanely fast. Don’t wait until you’re a few months away from graduating to let it hit you. Whether you’re a freshman, sophomore or even a junior, it’s important to take advantage of the best four years of your life.

As Ferris Bueller once said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”