St. Nick brings Christmas cheer … early

There are a lot of issues going on in today’s society that many people in our country can’t agree upon ­– gun laws, NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem, immigration … really the list goes on and on. Here’s a take that I don’t think anyone should have a problem with – “Merry Christmas.”

That’s right, I said it. It’s Nov. 10, and I said, “Merry Christmas.” You know why?

Because it’s the best time of the year, that’s why, and I think we could all benefit from getting into the Christmas spirit a little early this year.

First off, if you are above the age of nine and Christmas isn’t your favorite holiday, just stop reading now and go seek some help. Halloween has its perks when you are younger: dressing up as a super hero and knocking on stranger’s doors for free candy. A good, old-fashioned Fourth of July barbeque is nice, but I’ve seen one too many grand finales and fireworks have lost their luster. And even though I’m from the south side of Chicago and St. Patty’s Day has a special place in my heart, absolutely nothing comes close to Dec. 25.

Some might say it’s too early to start blaring Christmas music or dusting off the ugly sweaters, but those people are limiting their Christmas joy. I myself broke into the Christmas tunes just the other day. Fair warning – treat Christmas music like drug addiction. You’ll tell yourself one song won’t hurt, and before you know it, you’ll be waking up to Mariah Carey’s angelic voice as your new alarm ringtone.

A lot of people wait until after Thanksgiving to start celebrating. Those people are giving Thanksgiving way too much respect. Sure, I love reliving the glory days of childhood with some backyard touch football, but the holiday is based around the premise of over-eating. You can literally go celebrate Thanksgiving any day if you visit a Golden Corral.

With the issues plaguing our country, it appears there are far too many Ebenezer Scrooges and Grinches these days, and I think a little Christmas cheer is what we all need. The Christmas season is a time of giving and selflessness that should be spent with family. For Christians, it holds an even heavier sense of sentiment as it represents the birth of God’s son, Jesus Christ.

If you’ve been feeling down lately and want a pick-me-up, go pop in “Home Alone” or “Elf” or any other awesome Christmas movie, make some hot chocolate, decorate a Christmas tree and get in the spirit. Oh, and if you don’t want to take my advice, you’ll run the risk of getting coal in your stocking. Don’t forget, Santa is always watching.