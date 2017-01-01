Words have power

Just before winter break, Bradley’s President Gary Roberts appeared on WMBD News and made a number of comments about a sexual assault that was reported on campus Dec. 8. These comments upset many students, faculty and staff – enough for them to take to social media or call Roberts on the phone to voice their concerns.

Rightfully so.

Roberts’ comments in this Dec. 14 interview implied intoxication and/or acquaintanceship was, at least in part, to blame for the assault. However, the only thing that should matter in determining whether an assault occurred is whether or not both parties were consenting.

Roberts said he was caught off-guard by the interviewer’s question during the 6:30 a.m. interview, and he admits his remarks were poorly thought out. Later that evening, Roberts apologized to campus through email.

“It was foolish and insensitive of me to answer that question as I did,” Roberts wrote. “I strongly believe that sexual assault is a serious crime that is not excused by anything, including the victim having diminished capacity.”

It’s possible that being surprised by the question during an early-morning interview would cause this slip-up, but language is very important.

Additionally, some of the comments Roberts made after his initial interview were confusing and contradictory.

During the interview, Roberts told The Scout he wanted to assure the public that there was no ongoing risk to campus after the incident, but the perpetrator of the reported crime was still unknown.

When it comes down to it, word choice matters. Roberts’ remarks on WMBD came off as insensitive, and were unclear during his interview with The Scout. They also showed a disregard for campus and survivor safety.

While some of his comments during the interviews were disappointing, we have hope that Roberts will be able to learn from the situation.

According to Roberts, the university plans on putting together a committee to work on improving campus safety matters.

“In the next few weeks, I will be convening a conference of faculty, students and administrators to review our current policies to consider possible ways to improve those policies and to take action to improve any weakness in our efforts to combat this serious crime,” Roberts said in a statement to The Scout.

This response by Roberts would be a demonstration of learning to respond to mistakes, but only if he follows through. We hope Roberts can make good on his promise to put together this group of individuals in response to the situation.