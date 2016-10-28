Police Reports: 2016-10-28

- An officer responded to a report of a fire alarm at 2:45 a.m. Oct. 21 on the 1300 block of Fredonia Avenue.
Upon arrival, the officer noticed the fraternity house seemed to be completely evacuated. A fraternity member told the officer a male student, who is not affiliated with the fraternity, attacked his fraternity brothers and set off the fire alarm. The fraternity member said the student appeared to be intoxicated and was asking for one of his fraternity brothers. The student then asked for a tour of the house.
Fraternity members asked the student to leave their house, and he did. The house’s fire alarm sounded a few minutes later, and members of the house evacuated. The fraternity members then saw the same student without his shirt on walking back in the direction of their house. The student pointed down Fredonia Avenue and said, “The person went that way.” He pushed and hit a few members of the house, took off his shoes and ran from the house, jumping two fences.
When questioned by officers, a fraternity member said he was in his room when he saw the same male student open his window and spray a fire extinguisher into his room, engulfing the room and the connecting hallway with its contents.
Officers took the male student into custody for questioning, where he denied using the fire extinguisher, and said the members of the house attacked him because their fraternity doesn’t like his fraternity. Officers found a driver’s license that did not belong to the student, and the student denied using it to purchase alcohol.
The student went to Peoria County Jail, and the driver’s license was confiscated.
- Officers received a report of a group of non-students yelling inappropriate words at a female student and male non-student as they walked down the 1200 block of W. Main Street at 7:57 p.m. Oct. 22.
The female student and her boyfriend, who are both black, said older men started screaming “n*gg*r” and “white power” at them as they were walking.
Officers searched the area and could not locate any suspects.
- Two female students reported receiving threatening messages from their printer at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 19 on the 1300 block of W. Main Street.
The students said strange activity was coming from their printer, and said it printed a message that read, “Hi, i see you, I’m coming for you, watch out tonight, i see you brought friends, you all look lovely tonight, [first female’s name] and [second female’s name] is your door locked?, yous should be scared, :).”
Officers said the printer was hacked, and there are no suspects.
- A female employee reported items stolen from her office’s refrigerator at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 18 on the 1400 block of W. Main Street.
The employee said sodas and snack bars had been disappearing from her office over the past two months. Officers asked custodians if they could provide any information, and a male custodian confessed he was taking the items.
The custodian said the female told him he could help himself to the items in her refrigerator. The female employee said she told the custodian he could have a soda one time, but she never said he could take the items whenever he wanted.
The custodian said he would stop taking items from the employee’s refrigerator.
- A vehicle was towed from a private lot at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 18 on the 1300 block of St. James Street.
The vehicle did not display a Bradley parking sticker and had received 17 parking tickets, equaling $255 in fines, before being towed.