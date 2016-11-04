Police Reports: 2016-11-04

Seven non-students were in a garage watching Game 7 of the Cubs vs. Indians World Series when they were robbed at gunpoint at 10:18 p.m. Nov. 2 on the 1100 block of N. Douglas Street. Two armed males demanded the seven non-students empty their pockets of money. The armed males fled the scene. There are no suspects.

Officers responded to a report of a female student vomiting after drinking alcohol at 1:32 a.m. Oct. 30 on the 800 block of N. Cooper Street. The student said she drank jungle juice made by her roommates while at a party at her house. She also said she poured her own drinks, but later felt like her drinks had been drugged. The female was of the legal drinking age, and she was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

A female student claimed to receive a scholarship letter in the mail from Bradley at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1, but the letter turned out to be fraudulent. The female lives out of state and is enrolled in Bradley’s online nursing program. She said the letter reduced the cost per three credit hours she takes from $3,315 to $1,160.25. Officers investigated the letter but do not know why she received it or where it came from.

A male student was found intoxicated in a dorm stairway at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 30 on the 1300 block of W. Bradley Avenue. The student said he was drinking jungle juice and beer. Officers tried to administer a Breathalyzer test but were unable to because the student was constantly belching. The male was underage, and he was transported to Methodist Hospital.

One male and two female students saw a small dog running around the 1300 block of W. Fredonia Avenue without an owner at 12:47 a.m. Oct. 27. The students said the dog looked wet and lost, and when trying to catch the dog, it bit one of the female’s fingers. Peoria County Animal Protection Services came to the scene and took the dog for observation.

Two male roommates were physically fighting at 6:35 p.m. Oct. 31 on the 1100 block of W. Russell Street.The two students said they got into an argument over something posted on Facebook. The first male tried to walk away from the fight when it turned physical, but the second male persisted. The second male was arrested for domestic battery.

Officers received two reports of burglary at 11:41 p.m. Nov. 1 on the 1400 block of W. Fredonia Avenue.Two female students said someone broke into their unlocked cars, the first claimed $30 in change was stolen and the second claimed $20 to $30 in cash was stolen. There are no suspects.