Police Reports: 2016-11-11

Officers responded to an altercation between an employee and two customers at 5:31 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Shell gas station in Campustown. One customer, a female non-student, entered the gas station to pre-pay for $10 of gas. When she returned to her pump and saw the pump had not been credited, she returned to the male gas clerk, who told her it was her fault. Another customer then entered the store to tell the clerk his pump had been credited $10, and the gas clerk continued to argue with the customers. Police were dispatched to the gas station, and officers began taking statements from the customers. The employee then began to yell at the officers. Another gas station employee contacted the manager of the gas station to tell him what was happening. The manager arrived to the gas station and wanted the employee to take a breathalyzer test. Despite the officers telling the gas station employee he had no obligation to take the test, he did and registered a BAC of .158. The manager then fired the employee.

Two non-student males witnessed three juveniles attempting to break into four cars at 7:40 p.m. Nov. 7 on the 1300 block of N. Glenwood Avenue. Officers from the Bradley University Police Department and Peoria Police Department were notified and arrived. The suspects were caught. The witnesses positively identified the three juveniles. One of the juveniles attempted to run, and said he did so because he possessed drug paraphernalia. Two of the three juveniles were taken to a Peoria juvenile detention center, and the other juvenile was picked up by his mother. All three juveniles were charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. One juvenile was charged for having drug equipment.

Officers were dispatched after receiving noise complaints at 4:41 a.m. Nov. 7 on the 1600 block of W. Main Street. When the officers arrived, they heard yelling at the scene and a male using the n-word. The officers then saw pasta being thrown out pf the window of the apartment. A female student popped her head out of the window, and officers identified themselves. She told them she didn’t believe they were police, and the noise continued. The officers entered the apartment and again identified themselves as police officers. The female student then told them her and her friends were having a food fight. A disorderly conduct was issued to the female student.

Officers responded to a call in which individuals described their friend as “man down” at 4:55 p.m. Nov. 5 on the 1500 block of Barker Avenue. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a male student asleep on the floor. The student woke up and was slurring his words. Officers asked to see his license and discovered he was 19 years old. The student took a breathalyzer test and registered a .112 BAC. Officers drove the student back to his dormitory and spoke to his Resident Advisor, who said he would keep an eye on the student.

A male student found an intoxicated male sleeping on his porch at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 on the 1600 block of Barker Avenue. The student woke the male, who became angry that he disrupted his sleep. The male then urinated on the front lawn of the residence and tried to enter the house. When the student stopped him from entering the house, the male pushed him down, and the student hit his head on the porch. The male then entered the house and exited through the back door. The student contacted police and told them he did not know if the male was a Bradley student. The police could not locate the suspect, and the student refused medical treatment for his head.

Officers were dispatched after a report of an intoxicated female student who vomited in the Safety Cruiser at 10:39 p.m. Nov. 5 on the 1200 block of W. Main Street. When officers arrived, the female student was conscious but not alert, and she was vomiting. The student’s friend told officers she had taken 10 shots of vodka over the course of two hours. The female was transferred to OSF Hospital.

Officers responded to an investigation of a non-student overdosing on heroin Nov. 6 on the 1800 block of W. Fredonia Avenue. The officers arrived on the scene and found the female had died from the overdose The coroner arrived on the scene to take the body into custody.