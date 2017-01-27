Police Reports: 2017-01-27

An officer on patrol found a male student walking in the street completely naked at 6:57 p.m. Jan. 22 at 808 N. Frink St.

More officers arrived and detained the student, who appeared to be under the influence. The student was not aggressive and did not resist. He was transported to Unity Point Health Methodist after an EMT arrived.

Officers spoke with roommates at the student’s apartment and noticed the student had broken a window in the apartment.

A male student reported a number of items in his wallet stolen Jan. 18 at the McDonald’s on 627 N. Western Ave.

The student said he purchased food in the drive-thru at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 9, which was the last time he remembered seeing his wallet. When he woke up later that day, he couldn’t find his wallet.

On Jan. 18, the student received an email from the university stating his wallet was brought to the lost and found. When the student went to retrieve the wallet, he noticed the only things not taken were his driver’s license and insurance card.

He reported cash and credit cards stolen.

A female student reported the rear tire on her bike stolen at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 19 at 808 N. Frink St.

The student said she locked her bike on a bike rack earlier that morning, and when she returned, the back tire was missing.

No suspects have been identified.

An officer was dispatched to an unresponsive female student at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 20 on the 1600 block of Barker Avenue.

When the officer arrived at the residence, he spoke with a male student who said he received a call from his girlfriend (another female student) who said her friend had passed out from drinking.

Earlier in the evening, the female had consumed four to six shots of vodka before going to Crusen’s with her friend. When the two females returned to their residence, one passed out and stopped breathing. The other female student then called her boyfriend who came to the residence and woke the unconscious female student up.

Medics were called and transported the student to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

An intoxicated male student was found on the sidewalk at 2:27 a.m. Jan. 20 at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Elmwood Avenue.

An officer was dispatched and arrived on the scene where he noticed a group of unknown individuals attempting to lift and carry the intoxicated male student. The officer told the student to sit on the sidewalk and noticed the student had a bleeding gash on his head.

The student was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Officers were dispatched after two students reported their door had been kicked in at 2:20 a.m. Jan. 17 on the 1500 Block of W. Main Street.

After arriving at the residence, an officer spoke with the two students who said they left the residence at 10 p.m. and had locked their door. When they returned four hours later, the exterior window in their door was shattered, but the door was still locked. The officer entered the residence, where no evidence of entry, damage or stolen property was found. The two students were able to re-enter their residence and confirmed nothing was damaged or stolen.

No suspects have been identified at this time.